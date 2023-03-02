 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Election Results LIVE: BJP ahead in Tripura, Nagaland; Conrad Sangma's NPP faces tough fight in Meghalaya

Mar 02, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Counting of votes is underway in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. The BJP is expected to win both Nagaland and Tripura elections while the ruling NPP is expected to be the single largest party in Meghalaya.

The Bharatijya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to return to power in Tripura and Naganad while incumbent CM Conrad Sangma's National People's Party is expected to emerge as the single largest in what will be a fractured mandate in Meghalaya.

Counting of votes started in the three states as the high-stakes battle will decide the fate of the BJP as tries to cement its presence in Northeast ahead of next year's general elections.

The BJP is expected to win in Tripura in alliance with IPFT decimating the LEFT-Congress alliance. Its alliance with NDPP in Nagaland is likely to win comfortably largely due to the popularity of incumbent chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

Here are the LIVE updates:

first published: Mar 2, 2023 08:56 am