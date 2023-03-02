Election Results LIVE: BJP ahead in Tripura, Nagaland; Conrad Sangma's NPP faces tough fight in Meghalaya

Representative image

The Bharatijya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to return to power in Tripura and Naganad while incumbent CM Conrad Sangma's National People's Party is expected to emerge as the single largest in what will be a fractured mandate in Meghalaya.

Counting of votes started in the three states as the high-stakes battle will decide the fate of the BJP as tries to cement its presence in Northeast ahead of next year's general elections.

The BJP is expected to win in Tripura in alliance with IPFT decimating the LEFT-Congress alliance. Its alliance with NDPP in Nagaland is likely to win comfortably largely due to the popularity of incumbent chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

