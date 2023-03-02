English
    Election Results LIVE: BJP ahead in Tripura, Nagaland; Conrad Sangma's NPP faces tough fight in Meghalaya

    Counting of votes is underway in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. The BJP is expected to win both Nagaland and Tripura elections while the ruling NPP is expected to be the single largest party in Meghalaya.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
    The Bharatijya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to return to power in Tripura and Naganad while incumbent CM Conrad Sangma's National People's Party is expected to emerge as the single largest in what will be a fractured mandate in Meghalaya.

    Counting of votes started in the three states as the high-stakes battle will decide the fate of the BJP as tries to cement its presence in Northeast ahead of next year's general elections.

    The BJP is expected to win in Tripura in alliance with IPFT decimating the LEFT-Congress alliance. Its alliance with NDPP in Nagaland is likely to win comfortably largely due to the popularity of incumbent chief minister Neiphiu Rio.


    Here are the LIVE updates:


    • BJP has taken early leads in Tripura and Nagaland. BJP is leading in 21 seats, Left-Congress in 16 seats while new comer Tipra Motha is ahead in 8 seats in Tripura.

    • Early trends show TMC ahead in Meghalaya. Incumbent chief minister Conrad Sangma faces a tough fight in a multi-cornered battle.

