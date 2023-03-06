 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
58 newly elected Meghalaya MLAs sworn in

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

NPP head and outgoing chief minister Conrad K Sangma was present at the ceremony.

Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan receives the letter of support from National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma to form the Government in Meghalaya in alliance with UDP and PDF, in Shillong, on March 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Fifty-eight newly elected members of the Meghalaya assembly took oath on Monday with pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administering the oath of office and secrecy to them.

Meghalaya has 60 assembly seats but polling in the Sohiong constituency was adjourned after the demise of UDP nominee H D R Lyngdoh.

Shira, the MLA of Resubelpara, was sworn in, as the pro-tem speaker of the assembly, by Governor Phagu Chauhan at the Raj Bhavan on March 4.