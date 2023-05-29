Congress to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi after meeting state leaders over poll preparedness

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday exuded confidence that the party will bag 150 seats in the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to the media after the party's poll preparedness meeting at the AICC headquarters here, he said the party would continue its winning streak in Madhya Pradesh after emerging victorious in Karnataka.

Gandhi along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting of top party leaders from Madhya Pradesh where all state leaders stressed on unity within the party.

Former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and AICC in-charge P Aggarwal was among those resent during the meeting.

"We had a lengthy discussion. It is our internal assessment that we got 136 in Karnataka. In Madhya Pradesh we are going to get 150 seats. What we did in Karnataka we are going to repeat that (in Madhya Pradesh)," Gandhi told reporters after the meeting.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 230 seats. Gandhi parried a query on Nath being the chief ministerial face of the party.

Aggarwal said all leaders gave their inputs for the upcoming assembly elections. "Everyone felt that all leaders should contest the elections unitedly and help the party win in the state," Aggarwal said giving details of the meeting in which Gandhi, Kharge and K C Venugopal were present.

Nath said, "We all discussed the strategy and the issues on which the party should contest these polls. We are all of the opinion that we will enter the poll fray unitedly". Noting that over four months are left for the polls, he said it was a very important meeting in which all senior leaders were present.

Asked if it would give guarantees like it did in Karnataka, Nath said a beginning has been made in Madhya Pradesh with the 'Nari Samman Yojna'. "We have done some and some will be announced in the future. We can't fire all the bullets in one go," Nath said.

