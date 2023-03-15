 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Vote-at-home facility, portal for disabled: What will be new in Karnataka Elections 2023

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

Karnataka elections 2023: For disabled, a mobile application ‘Saksham’ has been introduced in the state, through which voters can login to and choose the facility to vote. Another mobile application, ‘Suvidha’ has been developed, which is an online portal for candidates to file nominations and affidavits.

For the polling, 58,282 polling stations would be set up across Karnataka. One polling station would be established for 883 voters.

There are almost 17,000 voters in Karnataka above 100 years of age. For the first time people above 80 years will get the facility to ‘vote at home’. The number of youth voters also increased this year. These are some of Election Commission's findings as it prepares for the upcoming elections in the state.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel are in Karnataka to review preparations. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly is set to end on May 24.

“For the first time, the ECI is going to provide the facility to those above 80 years of age. Our teams will go there with a form-12D to exercise their franchise. Though we encourage those above 80 years to come to the polling station, those who cannot can avail this facility. Secrecy will be maintained and the entire process will be videographed," Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar said.

“All the political parties will be informed whenever there is a movement for Voting From Home (VFH)," he added.