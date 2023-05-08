Seizures cross Rs 375 crore in poll-bound Karnataka

Karnataka elections

Enforcement teams made seizures totalling over Rs 375 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Monday.

The total seizures (Rs 375.6 crore) include cash (Rs 147 crore), liquor (Rs 84 crore), gold and silver (Rs 97 crore), freebies (Rs 24 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 24 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said.

As many as 2,896 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.

The seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).