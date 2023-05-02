 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Question mark over fate of Indira Canteens as BJP promises Atal Aahara Kendras in Karnataka

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

The BJP national president J P Nadda released on Monday the 'Praja Pranalike' (Citizens' Manifesto) in the run-up to the May 10 Assembly elections.

The BJP's promise in its manifesto that it will set up 'Atal Aahara Kendra' in each ward of every municipal corporation in Karnataka has put a question mark over the fate of the 'Indira Canteens', which the then Siddaramaiah government launched in August 2017.

"We will set up an 'Atal Aahara Kendra' in every ward of every municipal corporation in the state to provide affordable, quality and healthy food across the state with special focus for delivery boys, cab, auto drivers and unorganised workers," the party said in its manifesto.

"I don't know about the Indira Canteen 'Yojana' but I know that this (Atal Aahara Kendra) is going to take care of the common man," Nadda said in response to a question on the fate of Indira Canteens.