Press Council guidelines ahead of Karnataka elections

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:16 PM IST

The Council said projecting a candidate's success in election, who was yet to file a nomination, was also suggestive of paid news.

In advisories issued, the Press Council of India (PCI) also cautioned against publication of any news that may appear to predict the results of the elections before the date of poll in Karnataka.

Noting that newspapers should not misconstrue or misquote the statements given by any leader, the PCI said the statements quoted in editorial should project the true spirit of what was being tried to be conveyed by them.

"Columns of news items which largely indicate names of voters on caste basis and supporters of the candidate of a particular political party, such tenor and manner of presentation of news establish the report to be paid news," it said.