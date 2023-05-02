 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM talks only about himself even in Karnataka election, Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi also sought to know why Modi was silent on the issue of corruption in Karnataka and never takes the name of his party's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his predecessor B S Yediyurappa and the state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he speaks only about himself even in Karnataka and not about anything else.

Gandhi reminded the people that the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka is not about Narendra Modi but about their future and their children.

"Have you seen the meeting of the BJP? Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives and does not take the name of any leader. The way I mention the name of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress state president D K Shivakumar, or Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, but Modi will never talk about their leaders," Gandhi said at a public meeting here in Shivamogga district.