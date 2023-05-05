Over Rs 4.5 crore unaccounted cash seized in poll-bound Karnataka

Unaccounted cash to the tune of over Rs 4.5 crore was seized from a villa in Bangarpet Taluk here in poll-bound Karnataka, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a car belonging to a realtor, in which cash was found in gunny bags. Upon searching the village, more cash was recovered.

The money was meant to be distributed among voters for the May 10 assembly elections.

Ever since the model code of conduct came into force in the state on March 29, seizure worth Rs 331 crore has been made, which includes Rs 117 crore cash, Rs 85.53 crore worth gold and Rs 78.71 crore worth liquor.