Leaders of major opposition parties to meet after Karnataka elections: Congress sources

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST

The leaders were to meet up by the end of April earlier. Sources said the meeting has been delayed because of the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

A meeting of top opposition leaders of around 19 parties for forging a joint front against the BJP will be held after the Karnataka assembly elections, Congress sources said on Monday.

The leaders were to meet up by the end of April earlier. Sources said the meeting has been delayed because of the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to host the meeting sometime next month and has already spoken to leaders of several other parties in this regard, the sources said.

There has been a flurry of meetings in the Opposition camp which has shown a sense of urgency in recent weeks for taking forward talks to put up a united front against the BJP.