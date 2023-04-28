 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Polls: Mysuru all set for battle royale as the heavy artillery rolls in

Kamal G Maheshwari
Apr 28, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

With Prime Minister Modi himself scheduled to do a roadshow through all the three city constituencies, the ante just got upped.

While both parties will have to work hard, it seems the BJP may have an uphill battle in holding on to its seats.

In the three urban constituencies of Mysuru city, the hub of the erstwhile princely state of Mysore, the fight is between the Congress and the BJP to retain their seats. This is unlike the majority of the remaining eight rural constituencies of Mysuru district, where the fight is largely between the Congress and the JD (S), as the BJP is yet to make an impact in the region.

In the last elections of May 2018, the urban electorate had favoured the BJP in Chamaraja and Krishnaraja constituencies, and the Congress in the Muslim-dominated Narasimharaja constituency. While both parties will have to work hard, it seems the BJP may have an uphill battle in holding on to its seats.

The party faces anti-incumbency and severe corruption charges, apart from having to stave off a potential consolidation of backward class votes around Siddaramaiah’s ‘last’ outing, and a split in Lingayat votes towards Congress, not to mention the minority votes in its adversary’s favour.

