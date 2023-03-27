 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka polls: Mining baron Janardhana Reddy unveils party symbol, announces 12 candidates and manifesto

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

Janardhan Reddy confirmed his candidature from Gangavathi in Koppal district, and that of his wife Aruna Lakshmi from Ballari city assembly segment.

karAlmost three months after announcing his new party, former Karnataka Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Monday announced 'foot ball' as its poll symbol, first list of candidates, and also manifesto, ahead of Assembly elections, due by May.

Reddy, who is an accused in an illegal mining case, had recently formed "Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha" (KRPP), snapping his two-decade-old association with the BJP.

"When I was in politics earlier, I was treated like a football by everyone, irrespective of whether they were my own or others or enemies. Now I have entered the fray to prove that I too can play football with everyone," Reddy told reporters after unveiling the party logo.

According to some political observers, KRPP may have some impact on the BJP's electoral prospects in certain constituencies, especially in the Ballari belt, by cutting into its votes.