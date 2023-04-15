 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka polls: Election Commission launches 30-hour offline hackathon to tackle voting apathy

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 15, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

EC ropes in premier educational institutions in an attempt to increase polling percentage by addressing three major issues through the hackathon.

Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched 'Electhon 2023', a 30-hour offline hackathon to tackle urban & youth apathy, among other issues ahead of Karnataka polls.

The two-day event is being held at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Electronics City, Bengaluru on April 15 and 16.  Karnataka will go hold assembly polls on May 10.

“The hackathon aims to address critical issues in the electoral process, specifically the registration of new voters in the electoral roll and enhancing the participation of urban and youth voters in elections," said  ECI in a statement.

"It is a platform for individuals to engage in dialogue, exchange ideas, and collaborate to elevate the electoral process in India. It also aims to encourage the development of innovative and creative solutions to these challenges, using technology and the skills of the participants”, it said.