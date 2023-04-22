 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Polls 2023: Rahul Gandhi represents 'laziest type of politics': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Apr 22, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

Karnataka elections: The minister also expressed confidence that the rebellion of some key BJP leaders in Karnataka will not come in the way of the incumbent party winning its first-ever majority in the coming assembly polls.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said state BJP leaders have accepted the generational change after the "brave" decision of fielding 74 first-time candidates in the May 10 elections.

Rahul Gandhi represents the 'laziest type of politics' of making bizarre allegations and promises without any intention to improve people's lives, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Saturday, days after the Congress leader created a ripple by pitching for caste census and pledged a slew of sops in Karnataka.

He also expressed confidence that the rebellion of some key BJP leaders in Karnataka will not come in the way of the incumbent party winning its first-ever majority in the coming assembly polls.

He said state BJP leaders have accepted the generational change after the "brave" decision of fielding 74 first-time candidates in the May 10 elections.

The BJP has come to be identified with the state's future, while the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) symbolise the 'lazy, entitled and exploitative' politics of the past, Chandrasekhar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, told PTI in an interview.