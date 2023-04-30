 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections: Water stagnation at Raichur APMC yards turns into election issue as paddy farmers face huge losses

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

The Congress and JD(S) have promised to resolve the problems of the paddy farmers and provide additional facilities, if voted to power.

Paddy farmers here have been seeking a solution to the water stagnation at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yards here bringing them losses, as it deteriorates the quality of rice and leads to reduction in market prices. With less than two weeks to go for the Assembly elections, political parties in the district have made it an election issue.

Farmers and labourers in Raichur claim this has been an issue in the city for more than 10 years and that nothing has been done by the governments in the past to resolve it.

The major agricultural produce of Raichur include rice, cotton, groundnut and pulses. District president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (a farmers association in the state) Laxman Gowda blamed the problem on improper planning and infrastructure at APMC yards.