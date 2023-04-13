 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections: Politicians may or may not fear voters but Kannada film stars certainly fear their fans

M Gautham Machaiah
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023: Popular actor Kichcha Sudeepa cut a sorry figure trying to explain his decision to campaign for BJP. In stark contrast, the iconic Rajkumar was extremely conscious of his fans’ conflicting political loyalties and devoted himself to the apolitical, unifying slogan of Kannada primacy

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (left) and actor Kichcha Sudeep. (Source: Twitter/@KicchaSudeep)

Several Kannada actors have dabbled in politics, and many of them have gone on to become legislators, MPs or even ministers. Yet, popular star Kichcha Sudeepa was singled out for a vicious attack on social media after he announced his decision to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ensuing Karnataka assembly elections.

Actors do have mass appeal, but heroes and heroines in Karnataka have not had the same mesmerising effect on voters as their counterparts in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, namely, NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. One reason could be that the people of the state are not fanatical by nature and do not believe in blind hero worship. "Real Star" Upendra, for instance, found this out the hard way when he launched his own party and fielded candidates in all 224 seats in 2018, only to draw a blank.

Dr Rajkumar’s Wisdom

If there was any actor from Sandalwood who had the potential to become Chief Minister, it was perhaps matinee idol Dr Rajkumar who had won the hearts of millions. Besides being an accomplished actor, he had led a language centric movement (Gokak Chaluvali) in the eighties, said to be one of the defining moments in the history of the state, demanding  primacy to Kannada.