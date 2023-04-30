 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections : K'taka needs 'Vitamin-P', P for Cong's 'performance' not BJP's 'polarisation' says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that while the BJP was seeking votes in the Karnataka Assembly polls in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress had adopted the PM's "vocal for local" slogan and was raising issues of the people of the state.

In an interview with PTI, Ramesh said Karnataka, after four years of the BJP rule, needs 'Vitamin-P' in which the P stands for "performance" of the Congress and not "polarisation" of the BJP.

Using armed forces' terminology, Ramesh said the Congress is not worried about the "carpet bombing" campaign strategy of Prime Minister Modi and other senior BJP leaders as it has enough "anti-aircraft guns" to deal with it.

The more the carpet bombing campaign the BJP indulges in, the more clearly it indicates its "despair and desperation", the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.