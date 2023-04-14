 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections: Keys to Vidhana Soudha are with the numerous, but smaller, non-Lingayat-Vokkaliga-Kuruba OBC groups

Amitabh Tiwari
Apr 14, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023: The numerically significant but socially weaker OBC voters belonging to dozens of smaller groups have been switching sides over the years and acting as kingmakers though it is the two dominant groups Lingayats and Vokkaligas who manage to corner most of the tickets and ministerial berths

In the 2018 elections, 100 MLAs belonged to two communities, 42 Vokkaligas and 58 Lingayats, which is almost twice their population.

The Karnataka elections atmosphere has been heating up with parties finalising candidates amidst hectic campaigning. Caste plays an important factor in Karnataka as in most parts of the country. With most caste loyalties already fixed, it is the small communities acting as swing voters which may well decide the course of these elections.

Source: Survey Reports

Lingayats and Vokkaligas are the most dominant and influential groups of the state.

Both are OBCs, however, they are considered to be the forward amongst the backwards just like the Yadavs/Jats in the Hindi heartland. There are more than 700 sub-castes in the OBC list, Kurubas (7 percent), Billavas, Mogaveeras, Vishwakarmas, Kolis etc.