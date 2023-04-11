 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections: How dynastic politics killed a promising regional party

M Gautham Machaiah
Apr 11, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023: HD Deve Gowda purged every socialist leader of stature from Ramakrishna Hegde to Siddaramaiah, reducing the once formidable Janata politics in the state to a family enterprise. But even dynastic politics appears to have run its course with JD(S)’s first family at war with itself

HD Revanna, son of HD Deve Gowda.

The Janata Dal (Secular) hopes to form the government on its own in Karnataka and has set a target of winning 123 out of the 224 assembly seats. But even as the party readies itself for the electoral battle ahead, a war of sorts has broken out in its own backyard exposing the chinks in the HD Deve Gowda family.

At the epicentre of this family feud is Bhavani Revanna, the wife of HD Revanna, party supremo Deve Gowda’s elder son, who is adamant about contesting from Hassan, the hotbed of Vokkaliga politics. Ordinarily, this should not have posed a problem because the JD(S) anyway is known for its family-first brand of politics.

Brother Vs Brother