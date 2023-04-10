 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka elections: How dynastic politics killed a promising regional party

M Gautham Machaiah
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:04 PM IST

Karnataka election 2023: HD Kumaraswamy’s stiff opposition to HD Revanna’s wife, Bhavani Revanna, being granted a ticket has pitted former PM HD Deve Gowda’s two sons against each other. The party, struggling to stay relevant as the third force in Karnataka politics, faces an uncertain future

JD (S) is a splinter group of the Janata Party that first came to power in the state in 1983 with Ramakrishna Hegde as the Chief Minister.

The Janata Dal (Secular) hopes to form the government on its own in Karnataka and has set a target of winning 123 out of the 224 assembly seats. But even as the party readies itself for the electoral battle ahead, a war of sorts has broken out in its own backyard exposing the chinks in the HD Deve Gowda family.
At the epicentre of this family feud is Bhavani Revanna, the wife of HD Revanna, party supremo Deve Gowda’s elder son, who is adamant on contesting from Hassan, the hotbed of Vokkaliga politics. Ordinarily, this should not have posed a problem because the JD(S) anyway is known for its family-first brand of politics.

Brother Vs Brother
But surprisingly, the opposition to Bhavani’s candidature has come from within the family itself, mainly from Revanna’s younger brother HD Kumaraswamy, the second-in-command in the party hierarchy, who is insisting that the ticket go to a loyal JD(S) worker. This is the first time Kumaraswamy is interfering in the affairs of Hassan, which otherwise was considered Revanna’s fiefdom.

Admittedly, Kumaraswamy had promised the seat to HP Swaroop, the son of late HD Prakash, a four-time JD(S) MLA from Hassan who had lost to BJP’s Preetam Gowda in 2018. Revanna, whose personal animosity with Preetam Gowda is well known, believes that only Bhavani can win back the seat for JD(S).

Deve Gowda’s attempts to broker peace between the brothers have so far not borne fruit with both sides refusing to budge from their stand. Until now, the family always presented a picture of unity and the present acrimony has led to speculation that a succession war has broken out in the party with the senior Gowda who is nearing 90, keeping poor health.

Family Over Party
On the domestic front, it is perhaps not lost on Bhavani that while she had to remain content with a mere Zilla Panchayat membership, her sister-in-law Anitha Kumaraswamy was given the party ticket to contest the Assembly elections twice and managed to win once in 2018 from Ramanagara. Within her own immediate family too, Bhavani is the odd one out. Her husband Revanna is an MLA from Holenarasipura, her son Prajwal is an MP from Hassan, while another son Suraj is an MLC.

The Gowdas are known to go to any length to further their family’s interests, which is why the dilly-dallying over Bhavani has come as a surprise. During the 2019 parliamentary elections for instance, Deve Gowda vacated the Hassan seat and shifted to Tumakuru to pave way for his grandson Prajwal.