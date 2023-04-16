 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections: Former CM BS Yediyurappa slams Jagadish Shettar for decision to quit BJP

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

Yediyurappa said the party had not asked him to retire from politics.

Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Sunday strongly criticised former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar for his decision to quit the party after being denied ticket to contest the May 10 Assembly elections, saying the people would not pardon him.

Noting that Shettar had served as the party's state unit President, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Chief Minister, Yediyurappa asked, "What injustice have we done to Shettar?" He said the people of his region would not pardon him.

The party's central leadership has suggested him to name a family member for the ticket, and also offered him to make a Rajya Sabha member and a Union Minister, he said.

Yediyurappa said the party had not asked him to retire from politics.