Karnataka Elections: For criminals craving respectability, transition to politics is quite a natural progression

M Gautham Machaiah
Apr 17, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023: Politicians use criminals for their dirty work and are caught on the wrong foot when the latter start revealing political ambitions and demand tickets to contest elections. A few instances of nexus with criminals has embarrassed the incumbent BJP government in Karnataka

The seventies and early eighties marked the peak of the underworld in Bengaluru. Just as memories of those black days had begun to fade, irony died a thousand deaths when supporters of a notorious history sheeter staged a protest the other day against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for granting the ticket to a former police commissioner, instead of their own boss.

Gangster Vs Ex-Top Cop

The gangster, Silent Sunil, was an aspirant from Chamarajpet constituency in Bengaluru from where former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has now been fielded. Nicknamed “Silent” because he committed most of his crimes without much ado and left no clues behind, Sunil’s most audacious act was the murder of another rowdy Bekkina Kannu (cat eyes) Rajendra in a hotel in full public view, for which he served a jail sentence.

Said to be the favourite hitman of the underworld, Sunil was in the news recently after he participated in a function with senior BJP leaders, though he was listed as absconding on police records. But what is most appalling, or rather humorous, is a rowdy sheeter against whom the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) had been invoked even as he faces charges of theft, extortion and kidnapping, has the audacity to claim equivalence with a retired police officer who has fought crime for over three decades.