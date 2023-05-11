Karnataka Elections: Exit polls add to the confusion with huge disparities, contradictory conclusions

(from left to right) BJP's Basavaraj Bommai, JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and Congress's Siddaramaiah.

The much awaited exit polls for Karnataka have been released with a majority showing that Congress has an edge in what has been a historically close battle. With exit polls, not being exact polls, one needs to wait it out till the voting day to find out the results. Exit polls do quench our thirst and soothe our nerves till the actual tally is out.

Key Findings





Eight out of 10 polls show Congress ahead, two show BJP ahead.



Poll of Polls average shows Congress getting 109, BJP 91 and JD(S) 23.



Four Polls show Congres getting a majority on its own, one favouring BJP.



BJP seems to be doing better than expected, JD(S) facing a meltdown.



A hung assembly situation cannot be ruled out.



In terms of vote shares while Axis predicts a lead of 8 percent for Congress, C-Voter a lead of 3 percent, Jan Ki Baat gives it a lead of less than 1 percent. Historically, BJP has won higher seats than Congress with a lower vote share in the state.

Exit Polls vs Opinion Polls

Exit polls are a better indicator of results and trends than opinion polls as surveys are conducted after the polling has taken place. Although the exit polls may not be able to accurately predict the seats and vote shares, they are generally able to indicate the direction of the trend correctly. In 2018, 2 out of 6 exit polls in Karnataka though made a wrong call, Axis and VMR.

A word of caution, we will have to wait for the final results on May 13. While the Indian exit polls went horribly wrong in 2004, we have also seen the polls in other countries misreading the writing on the wall: the Trump elections, Brexit, and the Australian polls.

Inexplicably Huge Disparities

Consensus eludes pollsters, as always, while most predict a Congress victory or SLP position for the party, few also predict a BJP victory. The big ranges makes the estimation also cumbersome. The lower end and higher end of range for parties show a huge gap, BJP from 62-117, Congress from 86-140 and JD(S) from 12-33.

Sixty-two seats for the BJP and 140 seats for the Congress would mean that there was significant anti-incumbency against the Bommai government. On the contrary, 117 seats for BJP and 86 seats for Congress shows a pro-incumbency working in tandem with the Modi factor for the saffron party.

Twelve seats for JD(S) means it is wiped out and the state is turning into a largely bipolar contest. But 33 seats for JD(S) means it is still a force to reckon with and would also indicate a hung assembly situation.

Two Polls, Two Contradictory Conclusions

Axis My India, which projects a big win for the Congress, shows that the party is leading the BJP in all regions except for Coastal Karnataka. It indicates:

(i) massive consolidation of Muslims in favour of Congress (88 percent vs historical 60-65 percent) on account of the Bajrang Dal ban issue, helping it tip JD(S) in Old Mysuru

(ii) failure of Modi magic to revive BJP’s fortunes in Bengaluru region

Jan Ki Baat, which predicts BJP as SLP (basis midpoint of projections), shows BJP leading in Bengaluru and doing well in Old Mysuru. It indicates:

(i) Modi roadshows working in urban Bengaluru

(ii) BJP eating into some of the Vokkaliga vote of the JD(S)

A Toss Up, Wait Till May 13

Given that 55 seats are flip seats, 44 of them held by BJP, 29 seats have thrown different winners in the last three polls, and 60 seats were won with slender margins in 2018 (<5 percent victory margin), it is difficult to put money on any one horse.

In India, given the diversity, population growth, number of first-time voters and inconsistency in polling station coverage, historical elections data is far less reliable than say in Europe, the Americas or Australasia increasing the complexity for pollsters.

Thus, it can be said that exit polls are like ice-creams. They quench sugar cravings, but only till the next craving. But it just a matter of less than 48 hours now for the actual results to be out. Many reputations are at stake this time.

Amitabh Tiwari is a former corporate and investment banker-turned political strategist and commentator. Twitter: @politicalbaaba. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.