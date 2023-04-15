 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Elections: Denying me ticket will have a bearing on 20-25 seats in Karnataka, says former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST

The BJP has so far put out a list of 212 candidates for the Assembly election and has not yet announced the names of remaining 12 seats.

In a rebellious tone, former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who was asked by the BJP high command to drop his candidature for the Assembly election from Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, has said denying him a ticket will have a bearing on at least 20 to 25 seats in the state.

In a rebellious tone, former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who was asked by the BJP high command to drop his candidature for the Assembly election from Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, has said denying him a ticket will have a bearing on at least 20 to 25 seats in the state.

Addressing reporters here, the senior BJP leader said he would wait for the party's decision on the ticket till Sunday to decide his next course of action.

The BJP has not yet released the list of candidates for 12 constituencies, including Hubli-Dharwad Central.

"I will wait till tomorrow and then I will decide my next course of action," Shettar told reporters here on Friday night.