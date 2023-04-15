 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Elections: Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

The Congress did not field former chief minister Siddharamaiah from Kolar assembly constituency and instead fielded Kothur G Manjunath from the seat, according to the list.

The party has so far fielded candidates in 209 seats, including 124 seats in the first list and another 42 seats in the second list, and is yet to announce the seats of 15 more candidates.

The Congress on Saturday released its third list of 43 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections, fielding ex-BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi from Athani assembly seat.

The Congress did not field former chief minister Siddharamaiah from Kolar assembly constituency and instead fielded Kothur G Manjunath from the seat, according to the list.

Siddharamaiah was seeking to contest from the Kolar assembly seat as the second constituency. The party has already fielded him from Varuna constituency, earlier represented by his son.

The party also fielded former Governor Margaret Alva's son Nivedit Alva from the Kumta assembly seat.