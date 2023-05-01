 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections: BJP releases manifesto

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST

The party eyeing a second consecutive term in the state also promised three LPG cylinders free of cost to BPL families.

BJP released manifesto for Karnataka elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 1 released its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly elections, in which it promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if the party retained power.

The polls for 224-member House in the state are scheduled to be held on May 10, while the votes will be counted on May 13.

JP Nadda said the manifesto is centered on six schemes including education, affordable health, food security, income support, social justice and development.

