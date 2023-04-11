 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka elections 2023: BJP's first list of 189 candidates out; BSY's son named, CM Bommai fielded from Shiggaon

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 10:25 PM IST

"52 out of 189 are fresh candidates," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said. A total of 32 candidates in the list belong to the OBC community, 30 candidates are from the SC community, and 16 from ST.

BJP is currently the ruling party in Karnataka (PTI file image)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 11 released the first list of 189 candidates for the upcoming 224-seat Karnataka assembly elections. The list includes some of the party's top leaders, including incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who has been fielded from Shiggaon -- the seat he has been representing since 2008.

The BJP has also named BY Vijayendra, the son of party veteran BS Yediyurappa, from the Shikaripura seat that was represented by the latter in the outgoing assembly. Yediyurappa, 80, had announced last month that he would not be contesting the elections.

V Sommana, another senior leader from the saffron camp, will square off against Congress' Siddaramaiah in a high-stake contest in Varuna seat. He has also been named as the candidate from Chamarajnagar.

In another key clash, the BJP has decided to field R Ashok as the candidate against DK Shivakumar, the state Congress president, from the Padmanabhanagar seat.