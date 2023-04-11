Karnataka elections 2023: BJP's first list of 189 candidates out; BSY's son named, CM Bommai fielded from Shiggaon

BJP is currently the ruling party in Karnataka (PTI file image)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 11 released the first list of 189 candidates for the upcoming 224-seat Karnataka assembly elections. The list includes some of the party's top leaders, including incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who has been fielded from Shiggaon -- the seat he has been representing since 2008.

The BJP has also named BY Vijayendra, the son of party veteran BS Yediyurappa, from the Shikaripura seat that was represented by the latter in the outgoing assembly. Yediyurappa, 80, had announced last month that he would not be contesting the elections.

V Sommana, another senior leader from the saffron camp, will square off against Congress' Siddaramaiah in a high-stake contest in Varuna seat. He has also been named as the candidate from Chamarajnagar.

In another key clash, the BJP has decided to field R Ashok as the candidate against DK Shivakumar, the state Congress president, from the Padmanabhanagar seat.

A key inclusion in the BJP's list is also of Yashpal Suvarna, who has been named from Udupi town in place of sitting MLA Raghupathi Bhat. Suvarna was among the most vocal voices during the controversy over hijab last year.

"A total of 52 out of 189 are fresh candidates," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh told reporters in New Delhi.

The party added that 32 candidates among those named in the first list belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), followed by 30 from the Scheduled Castes (SC), and 16 from Scheduled Tribes (ST).

However, only eight among the 189 candidates are women.

In terms of professional classification, nine among the candidates are doctors, eight social activists, five lawyers, 3 academicians and retired government employees each, and one retired IPS and IAS officers each.

The BJP had drawn questions from the Opposition over the delay in naming its candidates for the poll battle in Karnataka, slated for May 10. While the JD(S) has named all its candidates, the Congress has issued two lists so far.

Earlier in the day, BJP veteran and five-time MLA from Shivamogga, K S Eshwarappa announced that he would not be entering the polling fray. The 74-year-old, in a letter, thanked the party and expressed his wish to retire from electoral politics.