Karnataka Elections: BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur likely to join Congress ahead of polls

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

Chinchansur, a prominent leader of the Koli-Kabbaliga community in the Kalyana Karnataka region, resigned from his post of Member of the Legislative Council on Monday.

Baburao Chinchansur a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to join the Indian National Congress according to a report by the Hindustan Times. This move comes a month ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Election.

It is believed that Chinchansur is one of the- key candidates who helped in defeating AICC president M Mallikarjun Kharge, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Hailing from the the Koli-Kabbaliga community in the Kalyana Karnataka region, Chinchansur resigned from his post as Member of the Legislative Council on March 21.

Previously the leader has represented the Gurmitkal assembly constituency located in the Kalaburagi district from 2008 to 2018. He has also served as a Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government which was in power in Karnataka. Chinchansur had quit the Congress in 2018 after his defeat in the assembly election, post which he joined the BJP.