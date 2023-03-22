Karnataka Elections: BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur likely to join Congress ahead of polls

Baburao Chinchansur a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to join the Indian National Congress according to a report by the Hindustan Times. This move comes a month ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Election.

It is believed that Chinchansur is one of the- key candidates who helped in defeating AICC president M Mallikarjun Kharge, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Hailing from the the Koli-Kabbaliga community in the Kalyana Karnataka region, Chinchansur resigned from his post as Member of the Legislative Council on March 21.

Previously the leader has represented the Gurmitkal assembly constituency located in the Kalaburagi district from 2008 to 2018. He has also served as a Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government which was in power in Karnataka. Chinchansur had quit the Congress in 2018 after his defeat in the assembly election, post which he joined the BJP.

In his BJP stint he played a key role in defeating Mallikarjun Kharge in Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) Lok Sabha constituency. Sources in the Congress told Hindustan Times that Chinchansur is expected to join the party in the coming days. Another BJP MLC, Puttanna resigned from the Legislative Council to join the Congress ahead of the polls.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Who after Yediyurappa? The million-dollar question BJP has no answers to When reporters sought a reaction from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said Chinchansur had come from the Congress and was 'going back to the same party.' Bommai added that the BJP was strong in Gurmitkal and Chinchansur's defection wouldn't have any effect on the party’s prospects there. “Just a few days ago, the husband and wife (Chinchansur and his wife) fell at my feet and vowed that they will not go anywhere,” BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said. “They might have succumbed to various pressures,” he added, saying, “We are ready for anything.”

Moneycontrol News