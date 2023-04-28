 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Elections: BJP leaders meet ECI, seek action against Kharge’s remarks

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 05:42 PM IST

BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India and demanded Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge be banned from campaigning for Assembly elections in Karnataka.

BJP seeks action against Mallikarjun Kharge for using "abusive" language against PM Modi.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on April 28 met the Election Commission of India over alleged use of abusive language by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Modi and violation of model code of conduct in Karnataka.

The delegation of leaders comprised union minister Bhupendra Yadav, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, and senior leader Om Pathak who submitted a memorandum to the poll-panel.

“Congress has always tried to propagate negative politics in India. The language used by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hurt the sentiments of the people. This show Congress has been violating the basic fundamentals of politics in the country,” said Bhupendra Yadav.

In the memorandum, the ruling BJP has cited the incident of public meeting in Kalaburgi area of Karnataka, which was addressed by Mallikarjun Kharge, where he called the prime minister a “poisonous snake”.