Karnataka Elections: BJP leaders meet ECI, seek action against Kharge’s remarks

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on April 28 met the Election Commission of India over alleged use of abusive language by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Modi and violation of model code of conduct in Karnataka.

The delegation of leaders comprised union minister Bhupendra Yadav, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, and senior leader Om Pathak who submitted a memorandum to the poll-panel.

“Congress has always tried to propagate negative politics in India. The language used by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hurt the sentiments of the people. This show Congress has been violating the basic fundamentals of politics in the country,” said Bhupendra Yadav.

In the memorandum, the ruling BJP has cited the incident of public meeting in Kalaburgi area of Karnataka, which was addressed by Mallikarjun Kharge, where he called the prime minister a “poisonous snake”.

The leaders also mentioned that Kharge while campaigning in Gujarat had asked while addressing a rally whether PM Modi has 100 heads as he is the face of all elections. "Mallikarjun Kharge being a senior leader and a responsible citizen is fully aware of the responsibility to use reasonable language while speaking on public platforms and that personal attack or character remark amounting to personal attack is not only impermissible under law, but also violate the model code of conduct as well," reads the memorandum.

Karnataka elections | What to expect from PM Modi's two-day visit to the state ahead of polls The party has asked the Commission to intervene urgently and take action and bar Mallikarjun Kharge from campaigning in Karnataka elections. It has also demanded to register a case against him.

Moneycontrol News