Karnataka elections all about PM Modi's development politics versus Congress' appeasement politics, says Amit Shah

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka was all about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development politics versus Congress’ appeasement politics, and defended the state BJP government’s decision to scrap the four per cent reservation for Muslims.

He asserted that BJP would form a government with full majority in Karnataka and once again strengthen the party’s entry in the south of India. ”Congress even today is indulging in appeasement politics.

The four per cent Muslim reservation that was given by the Congress has been ended by the BJP, and it has increased the reservation for Lingayat, Vokkaliga, SC/STs,” Shah said.

Addressing a large gathering after holding a massive road show in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district, the former BJP chief pointed out that state Congress president D K Shivakumar had said that if their party came to power they would once again bring in Muslim reservation.