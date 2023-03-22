Karnataka Elections: AAP nominates three candidates in Dakshina Kannada

The Aam Aadmi Party's Dakshina Kannada unit nominated three candidates from Mangaluru South, Mulki-Moodbidri and Sullia ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka.

The AAP also released a list of 80 candidates who will be contesting the polls in Karnataka. In a bid to gain entry into Karnataka's politics and expand nationwide, the AAP has fielded candidates in all 224 Assembly seats in the state.

Santhosh Kamath will fight the poll from Mangaluru South, Vijayanath Vithal Shetty from Mulki-Moodbidri and Sumana Bellarkar from Sullia, AAP Dakshina Kannada unit president Ashok Adamale told the press.

Adamale said the party had decided to field candidates in all 224 assembly constituencies of Karnataka.

The next list of 100 candidates will be released on March 27, Adamale added. The list released by the Aam Aadmi Party on March 20 includes renrenowned people such as Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa, who will contest from Chickpet, former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officer K Mathai (Shanti Nagar), BT Naganna (Rajajinagar), Mohan Dasari (C V Raman Nagar), Shanthala Damle (Mahalakshmi Layout), and Ajay Gowda from Padmanabhanagar.

At a press conference in Bengaluru, party state chief Prithvi Reddy talked about the experience of AAP's candidates and said, "These candidates (in the list) represent various sections of the society. The average age of the list of our candidates is only 46 years. More than 50 per cent of our candidates are below the age of 45," Reddy said.

