Karnataka Elections: AAP nominates three candidates in Dakshina Kannada

Mar 22, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party's Dakshina Kannada unit nominated three candidates from  Mangaluru South, Mulki-Moodbidri and Sullia ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka.

The AAP also released a list of 80 candidates who will be contesting the polls in Karnataka. In a bid to gain entry into Karnataka's politics and expand nationwide, the AAP has fielded  candidates in all 224 Assembly seats in the state.

Santhosh Kamath will fight the poll from Mangaluru South, Vijayanath Vithal Shetty from Mulki-Moodbidri and Sumana Bellarkar from Sullia, AAP Dakshina Kannada unit president Ashok Adamale told the press.

Adamale said the party had decided to field candidates in all 224 assembly constituencies of Karnataka.