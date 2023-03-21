 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: Who after Yediyurappa? The million-dollar question BJP has no answers to

M Gautham Machaiah
Mar 21, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

Karnataka election news: All the deputy CMs BJP appointed since 2008, in the hope that they would become leaders to reckon with, have disappointed. Amid this lack of political imagination and ambition, can Shobha Karandlaje, who has survived many political downturns, make an impact?

How did BS Yediyurappa come to dominate the Karnataka BJP to such an extent that the party is just not able to overcome its dependence on him?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its entry into the Karnataka Assembly in 1983, but four decades hence, it does not boast of a strong second line of leadership capable of taking over the mantle of the outfit. Now, with state elections just round the corner, the party is forced to virtually go on its knees and beg BS Yediyurappa to once again lead the charge, after unceremoniously removing him as Chief Minister less than two years ago.

Many Missed The Bus

While Yediyurappa himself will have to take the lion’s share of blame for failing to groom a successor who could one day replace him, the high command’s attempt to project new leaders also did not bear fruit. While on the one hand, Yediyurappa did not allow them to grow beyond his shadow, these leaders too were content remaining Badshahs in their constituencies, rather than spreading their wings across the state.

They included R Ashoka and CN Ashwath Narayan (Vokkaliga), KS Eshwarappa (Kuruba), Laxman Savadi (Lingayat) and Govind Karjol (SC). who were appointed Deputy Chief Ministers. In the caste-ridden politics of Karnataka, the party hoped they would at least emerge as leaders of their own communities, but when they failed, they were all subsequently demoted or dropped.