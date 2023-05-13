Karnataka elections 2023: What Congress Manifesto promises to the public

With this, Congress lives by a manifesto called ‘Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota’ which translates into Peaceful Garden for all communities

With the ongoing counting of votes of Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress is surging ahead at 117 seats, as per the latest trends by the Election Commisssion of India.

With this, Congress lives by a manifesto called ‘Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota’ which translates into 'Peaceful Garden' for all communities. The manifesto was released in Bengaluru by Congress leader Mallikrjun Kharge, in the presence of DK Shivakumar, the State unit chief, as well as the Congress Legislature party leader Siddaramaiah, among others.

The manifesto has five key commitments:

-Gruha Jyothi (electricity)

-Gruha Lakshmi (Rs 2000 given to women heads of all families)

-Anna Bhagya (foodgrains to BPL families)

-Yuvanidhi (Employment for support)

-Shakti (free travel for women in state buses)

It also aims for investments of Rs 1.5 lakh crore to complete projects like irrigation in the state, investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore to bring about modernisation in the field of agriculture as investment of Rs 50,000 crore for infrastructural development in villages.

The manifesto also aims to bring transparency in the tendering system in many major departments such as public works, panchayat raj, irrigation, urban development, rejection of NEP and bringing out a new State Education Policy.

Furthermore, it also aims to increase the reservation quota parameters to 75 percent for accommodation of SC, ST, OBC and minorities, as well as restore the reservation quota of 4 percent to Muslims.

The manifesto will also allocate Rs 10,000 crore for welfare and wellbeing of minority community and preserve various places of worship. It also enhances wages of anganwadi and mini anganwadi workers to Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Police personnel serving night duty will receive an extra allowance of Rs 5,000 per month as well as a month’s salary additionally every year.

Additionally, there are schemes that promote financial incentives for farmers, improvement in blue economy and other sectors such as tourism, education, healthcare as well as the gig economy.