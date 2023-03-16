Karnataka Elections 2023: State government announces salary hikes for power company employees ahead of state polls

Weeks before assembly elections are to be announced, the Karnataka government has decided to hike the salaries of employees of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and the Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) in the state by 20 per cent.

The decision is made after several rounds of talks between the government and employees of KPTCL and ESCOMs, and transport corporations on the demand for wage revision, PTI reported.

He also said the employees of transport corporations will also get a raise of 15 per cent in their salaries.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "KPTCL and ESCOMs employees had demanded wage revision, our minister (Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar) and employees had held discussions for two to three days, following which we have come to a decision. I have agreed for 20 per cent wage revision, and orders will be issued in this regard.”

"Also, transport department employees have been demanding a wage hike, stating that it has not happened for the last couple of years. After two to three rounds of discussion with Transport Minister B Sriramulu and officers, I have decided to revise their pay making a 15 per cent increase. Orders will be issued on this too," he added. Not just that, Escoms across Karnataka have also decided to make consumers happy by declaring that there will be no load-shedding in the next three months during summer.

Auto, truck drivers to BMTC & KSRTC employees, poll-bound Karnataka enters strike season

Karnataka Elections 2023: AAP to chalk party manifesto for state polls after seeking people's opinio... The decision was taken in a meeting of the ESCOMs on Monday by Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Bescom and chairman, power trading committee of all Escoms.

Moneycontrol News