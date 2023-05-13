Karnataka Elections 2023 Results: Congress maintains leads on 95 seats, inches closer to majority mark of 113

Counting for Karnataka Assembly has begun

Karnataka seems to be sticking to its tradition of voting out the incumbent. The Congress crossed the 100-seat mark in early trends ahead of the BJP and JDS. It is still early trends and the picture could change. If it turns out to be a hung verdict, then JDS could emerge as a kingmaker.

Catch all the LIVE updates here:





Shivakumar leads in Kanakapura seat





Kumaraswamy takes over BJP, Congress





Basavaraj Bommai takes charge in Shiggaon





Congress leading in Athani, BJP trailing behind in Chikkamagaluru





Congress party begins celebration





JD(S) lags behind Congress, BJP with 24 seats







Congress takes lead

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar leading in Kanakapura by about 6,000 votes against BJP leader and Minister R Ashoka.JD(S)' Kumaraswamy is now leading again in Channapatna and ex-CM Jagdish Shettar is trailing behind in Hubballi-Dharwad region.Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai is leading from the Shiggaon Assembly seat against Congress' Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan by 6,236 votes.Former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, who joined Congress is leading in Athani. CT Ravi, the general secretary of the BJP, is in trailing behind in the Chikkamagaluru district. Ravi was crucial to the growth of Bajrang Dal in the region. Ravi is running against HD Thammaiah, a former ally, n Chikamagaluru.Indicative of the early trends pouring in, Congress party members in Delhi have begun to celebrate as the party continues to hold a lead.HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S), which the leader had referred to as the "King" in the Karnataka Election Result 2023, is lagging behind the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The JD(S) has so far managed to tightened its grasp on only 24 Assembly constituencies.According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Congress party leads in 44 seats, the BJP in 23, and the JDS in 7. On the ECI/ website, trends for 101 seats indicate Congress holds a 45.3% vote share, BJP with 38.8%, and the JD(S) with 7.7%.