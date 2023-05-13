English
    Karnataka Elections 2023 Results: Congress maintains leads on 95 seats, inches closer to majority mark of 113

    As per the Election Commission of India, out of the 224 assembly segments, the Congress is currently leading in 96 seats, followed by the BJP in 63 seats, JDS in 22 seats, and others in five seats.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST
    Counting for Karnataka Assembly

    Counting for Karnataka Assembly has begun

    Karnataka seems to be sticking to its tradition of voting out the incumbent. The Congress crossed the 100-seat mark in early trends ahead of the BJP and JDS. It is still early trends and the picture could change. If it turns out to be a hung verdict, then JDS could emerge as a kingmaker.


    Catch all the LIVE updates here:


    • Shivakumar leads in Kanakapura seat


    Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar leading in Kanakapura by about 6,000 votes against BJP leader and Minister R Ashoka.

    • Kumaraswamy takes over BJP, Congress


    JD(S)' Kumaraswamy is now leading again in Channapatna and ex-CM Jagdish Shettar is trailing behind in Hubballi-Dharwad region.

    • Basavaraj Bommai takes charge in Shiggaon


    Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai is leading from the Shiggaon Assembly seat against Congress' Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan by 6,236 votes.

    • Congress leading in Athani, BJP trailing behind in Chikkamagaluru


    Former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, who joined Congress is  leading in Athani. CT Ravi, the general secretary of the BJP, is in trailing behind in the Chikkamagaluru district. Ravi was crucial to the growth of Bajrang Dal in the region. Ravi is running against HD Thammaiah, a former ally, n Chikamagaluru.

    • Congress party begins celebration


    Indicative of the early trends pouring in, Congress party members in Delhi have begun to celebrate as the party continues to hold a lead.

    • JD(S) lags behind Congress, BJP with 24 seats


    HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S), which the leader had referred to as the "King" in the Karnataka Election Result 2023, is lagging behind the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The JD(S) has so far managed to tightened its grasp on only 24 Assembly constituencies.

    • Congress takes lead

    According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Congress party leads in 44 seats, the BJP in 23, and the JDS in 7. On the ECI/ website, trends for 101 seats indicate Congress holds a 45.3% vote share, BJP with 38.8%, and the JD(S) with 7.7%.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 13, 2023 09:30 am