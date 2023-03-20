 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi promises financial aid, 10 lakh jobs in Karnataka.

Sohil Sehran
Mar 20, 2023

The ruling BJP has failed to create job opportunities for people in Karnataka and Congress party is committed to provide 10 lakh jobs in five years, added Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi announced financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month to every graduate in Karnataka for two years if his party is voted to power.

On March 20, senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Belagavi, Karnataka, and announced financial assistance for unemployed youth if his party is voted to power.

He stated that if Congress comes to power, they will provide Rs 3,000 per month to every unemployed graduate and Rs 1,500 per month to diploma holders for two years. He also pledged to create 10 lakh jobs in the state over five years and to fill the 2.5 lakh job vacancies in Karnataka.

Additionally, he promised monthly cash assistance of Rs 2,000 to every woman head of household in the state under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, and 10 kg of rice every month to BPL families under the Anna Bhagya Yojana.

Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of failing to create job opportunities for people in Karnataka and stated that the Congress party is committed to addressing the growing corruption and unemployment in the state.