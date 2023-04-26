 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow, urges people to vote for Congress

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST

Standing atop a specially-designed vehicle, she was greeted by the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday held a massive roadshow in Krishnarajanagara here waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, seeking people's support ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Large number of party workers holding Congress flags were seen marching along with the vehicle, as it passed through the streets, amid drum beats and slogans like 'Congress Congress' and 'Priyanka Gandhi ki jai'.

Vadra was accompanied by AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and other local party leaders.