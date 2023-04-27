 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka elections 2023: PM slams 'revdi culture' in virtual meet with BJP workers in state

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

Karnataka election updates: The Prime Minister is slated to undertake a whirlwind two-day tour of the State from Saturday during which he is scheduled to address six public meetings and hold two road-shows.

PM Modi said states are getting immersed in debt because of freebies, and emphasised that the country and the governments cannot be run like this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual meet with lakhs of BJP workers urged them to strengthen booth-level campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections, making a strong pitch for ending "revdi culture" (culture of distributing freebies).

Modi slammed Congress on the issue, stating what is the meaning of its guarantees when that party's warranty itself has expired.
For Karnataka polls Congress has announced 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), and Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), on coming to power in the state.
"In our country some political parties have made politics the means of power and corruption, to achieve this, they are using all means like 'saam, dham, dhand, bedh'. These political parties don't think about the future of the country, future generation of Karnataka, its youth, women," Modi said.

He said, because of freebie politics, several States are making large scale spendings for the sake of partisan politics, which is also eating into the "share" of future generations.