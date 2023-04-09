 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: Parties vie for Vokkaliga vote that's key in nearly 100 Assembly constituencies

Moneycontrol News
Apr 09, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

Karnataka Elections: One can gauge the role Vokkaligas play in Karnataka politics from the fact that it has given seven Chief Ministers to Karnataka since independence and a PM.

Karnataka polls: JD(S) represented 24 seats, Congress 18 and BJP 15 in this region in the current assembly.

As Vokkaligas (15 percent of the population) are considered to be the second major community of Karnataka after Lingayats (17 percent), the focus is on how whether there would be a shift in their voting stance in the May ten assembly election as the ruling BJP has aggressively tried to woo them.

As a retired IAS officer puts it, this is a community which has rich political awareness.

Of the 17 Chief Ministers Karnataka had, seven were from the Vokkaliga community. K Chengalaraya Reddy, Kengal Hanumanthaiah and Kadidal Manjappa, the first three chief ministers of the state, were from the Vokkaliga Community, the officer said.