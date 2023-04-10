Karnataka Elections 2023 live updates: BJP meet over, CM Bommai to contest from Shiggaon

Karnataka elections live updates: Amid some signs of anti incumbency, BJP is riding on PM Modi's pro-development agenda, works of the 'double engine government' and its populist schemes. The party is also banking on its social welfare decisions on reservation hike for SC/STs, Vokkaligas and Lingayats.
Karnataka election live updates: Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 with the results out on May 13. BJP is eyeing comeback, attempting to buck a four-decade old trend to script history, while the Congress is looking to up its stakes as a challenger ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in this high-stakes battle.
The catch: No political party has won a successive mandate in the state since 1985 and the BJP wants to rewrite this history and retain its southern citadel.
The BJP has set a target of winning at least 150 seats to ensure absolute majority. It wants to avoid a 2018-like situation, when it had initially lost out on forming government despite emerging as the single largest party, and had to depend on defections of Congress and JD(S) MLAs to establish its administration later.
Karnataka Assembly live updates: All about Vijay Nagar
The constituency belongs to Bengaluru Urban district, part of the Bangalore South Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. This constituency was won by Congress candidate M Krishnappa in the 2018 \Assembly Elections, where he bagged 49.90 % of the total votes polled. He defeated BJP’s H Ravindra by over 3,000 votes.
Karnataka Assembly Polls live: Sidhu to campaign for Congress in Karnataka?
Navjot Singh Sidhu may campaign for the Congress party in the upcoming Karnataka elections. Sidhu was recently released from Patiala jail. The Congress leader is expected to address rallies across the state, according to an AICC member
Who is Congress leader Siddaramaiah?
-
Siddaramaiah began his political career in 1978, winning a seat on the Mysore Taluka Board.
-
In 1983, he contested the Karnataka Assembly elections and emerged victorious from the Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysore on a Lok Dal party ticket. He later joined the Janata Party, retaining his seat in 1985 and winning again in 1994 on a Janata Dal ticket and in 2004 on a Janata Dal (Secular) ticket.
However, in 2005, Siddaramaiah was suspended from the JD-S, leading him to join the Congress with his followers a year later.
-
He won the Chamundeshwari by-election in 2007 and has twice served as Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister.
Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in May 2013 after the Congress came to power.
-
Although he won the Badami seat in the 2018 election on a Congress ticket, he lost from Chamundeshwari. Siddaramaiah hails from the Kuruba community and holds a Bachelor's degree in science from Mysore University. He also pursued law and practiced before entering politics.
Karnataka Elections 2023 Live Updates: Kumarasway's prediction for BJP in state
Karnataka Karnataka's former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has predicted that 15 Congress leaders will defect to the BJP ahead of the state assembly elections. Kumaraswamy, who heads the JD(S), accused the BJP of poaching MLAs from opposition parties. He also claimed that BJP leaders were offering crores of rupees to Congress leaders to switch sides.
Kumaraswamy said that he was aware of the names of the Congress leaders who were likely to switch sides, but refused to reveal them. He added that the BJP had already poached several Congress leaders in other states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The state assembly elections in Karnataka are due in 2023.