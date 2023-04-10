Karnataka Elections 2023 live updates: BJP meet over, CM Bommai to contest from Shiggaon

Karnataka election live updates: Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 with the results out on May 13. BJP is eyeing comeback, attempting to buck a four-decade old trend to script history, while the Congress is looking to up its stakes as a challenger ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in this high-stakes battle.

The catch: No political party has won a successive mandate in the state since 1985 and the BJP wants to rewrite this history and retain its southern citadel.

The BJP has set a target of winning at least 150 seats to ensure absolute majority. It wants to avoid a 2018-like situation, when it had initially lost out on forming government despite emerging as the single largest party, and had to depend on defections of Congress and JD(S) MLAs to establish its administration later.