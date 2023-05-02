Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi, says PM talks only about himself even in state elections

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: The last leg of campaigning for Karnataka elections will see biggies from BJP and Congress hoping to turn the tide in their favour. While the Congress is banking on an anti-incumbency wave that has worked since 1985, the ruling BJP hopes PM Modi's popularity will see it through. 113 seats are needed for a simple majority — a feat BJP has never achieved. The PM will be reportedly involved in about 15 public meetings and roadshows in next six days, giving the BJP campaign a significant push. In all, there are 2,613 candidates in the fray for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls after the last date for withdrawal of nominations on Monday. According to the final list of candidates shared by the Election Commission, 185 women candidates and one from the ‘Others’ category are contesting. While 224 candidates are from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Opposition Congress has fielded 223, and the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded 207 candidates.