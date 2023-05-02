Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi, says PM talks only about himself even in state elections

Karnataka Polls 2023 LIVE: "Have you seen the meeting of the BJP? Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives and does not take the name of any leader. The way I mention the name of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress state president D K Shivakumar, or Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, but Modi will never talk about their leaders," Gandhi said at a public meeting in Shivamogga district. He said Modi never ever takes the name of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai or former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa "as if they do not exist."
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: The last leg of campaigning for Karnataka elections will see biggies from BJP and Congress hoping to turn the tide in their favour. While the Congress is banking on an anti-incumbency wave that has worked since 1985, the ruling BJP hopes PM Modi's popularity will see it through. 113 seats are needed for a simple majority — a feat BJP has never achieved. The PM will be reportedly involved in about 15 public meetings and roadshows in next six days, giving the BJP campaign a significant push. In all, there are 2,613 candidates in the fray for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls after the last date for withdrawal of nominations on Monday. According to the final list of candidates shared by the Election Commission, 185 women candidates and one from the ‘Others’ category are contesting. While 224 candidates are from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Opposition Congress has fielded 223, and the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded 207 candidates.
Karnataka Polls: PM Modi slams Congress, says its history is about 'appeasing terror and terrorists'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that Congress' history is about "appeasing terror and terrorists", and the party had questioned the country's defence forces, when the surgical strikes and air strikes had been carried out.
Also accusing the Congress and JD(S) of "encouraging terror", the Prime Minister said they can never increase investment in Karnataka and cannot create new opportunities for the youth in the state.
"People of Karnataka should never forget Congress' history and thinking. Congress' history is about appeasing terror and terrorists. When the Batla House encounter happened in Delhi, there were tears in the eyes of Congress' top most leader, hearing about the death of terrorists," Modi said.
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Win in Karnataka will be 'super booster dose' for Congress, feels Jairam Ramesh
A win in the Karnataka polls will be a "super booster dose" for the Congress electorally after the Bharat Jodo Yatra revitalised the party ideologically and organisationally, senior leader Jairam Ramesh has said.
The Congress general secretary (in-charge communications) said that while the 2024 parliamentary elections are still some months away, the outcome in Karnataka would definitely impact the crucial assembly polls later this year in states such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
"A win (in Karnataka polls) will be a super booster dose for the Congress. It will strengthen the Congress as we go to the polls in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram," Ramesh, who is on the campaign trail in Karnataka, told PTI in an interview.
"I don't want to look to 2024 but I would look at 2023 and for that it (win in Karnataka) would be a super booster dose for the Congress," the former Union minister said.
Karnataka Elections: Can its hardfought foray into JD(S)’s Vokkaliga base backfire for BJP?
Karnataka Elections 2023: Both BJP and Congress are aiming to grab JD(S)’s Vokkaliga base. For Congress, DK Shivakumar’s chief ministerial ambitions is its only card but BJP has attempted inroads into the community at multiple levels. But who will the dent in JD(S)’s Vokkaliga votes help?
Karnataka Elections 2023: NRC makes entry into BJP manifesto for state poll like UCC
For the first time since the Assam assembly polls in 2021, the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) has made a return to the BJP election manifesto for any state as the party on Monday promised to implement it in Karnataka to ensure deportation of "all illegal immigrants" if voted to power.
Like several other recent assembly polls, the BJP also continued with its strategy of making the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as part of its state-specific manifesto by promising to execute the policy, a part of its foundational nationwide agenda, in Karnataka based on the recommendations of a high-level committee to be set up if it retains power there.
The party had so far, though, refrained from touching on the NRC in its state poll manifestoes except in Assam, where the issue of illegal immigrants has long been a concern, especially among indigenous communities.
Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023 LIVE: PM talks only about himself even in Karnataka election, Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 2 took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he speaks only about himself even in Karnataka and not about anything else.
He also sought to know why Modi was silent on the issue of corruption in Karnataka and never takes the name of his party's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his predecessor B S Yediyurappa and the state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.
Gandhi reminded the people that the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka is not about Narendra Modi but about their future and their children. Read full details here
Karnataka Assembly Elections LIVE: JD(S) has close links with people in coastal Karnataka, says Deve Gowda
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on May 1 said the entire coastal region in Karnataka is a fortress of the secular forces including the Janata Dal(S).
Addressing reporters here, Gowda, who is here to campaign for party candidate Mohiuddin Bava in Mangaluru North constituency, said the JD(S) always had close relations with the people of Dakshina Kannada."We had five zilla panchayat members and three MLAs who got elected from here in the past," he said.
Karnataka Elections: Congress releases manifesto for Karnataka polls; promises to repeal all anti-people laws passed by BJP government
In the manifesto for the polls released here by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of the state unit chief D K Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah and others, the party reiterated its five guarantees: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti.
Karnataka Polls 2023 LIVE: Question mark over fate of Indira Canteens as BJP promises Atal Aahara Kendras in Karnataka
The BJP's promise in its manifesto that it will set up 'Atal Aahara Kendra' in each ward of every municipal corporation in Karnataka has put a question mark over the fate of the 'Indira Canteens', which the then Siddaramaiah government launched in August 2017.
The BJP national president J P Nadda released on Monday the 'Praja Pranalike' (Citizens' Manifesto) in the run-up to the May 10 Assembly elections.
"I don't know about the Indira Canteen 'Yojana' but I know that this (Atal Aahara Kendra) is going to take care of the common man," Nadda said in response to a question on the fate of Indira Canteens.
Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "It is ridiculous that the BJP government is promising to open 'Atal Aahara Kendra' after vindictively shutting down 600 Indira Canteens set up by the Congress across the state during its tenure."
Karnataka Elections LIVE: EC pushes for greater vigil at inter-state border to prevent entry of cash, drugs
The Election Commission on May 1 ordered enhanced vigil at 185 checkposts on Karnataka's border with six neighbouring states to prevent any unauthorised movement of inducements such as cash, liquor, freebies and drugs ahead of the May 10 assembly polls.
The poll panel directed state teams to enhance vigilance on the state border. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar specifically emphasised on the need for vigil at the 185 inter-state checkposts to ensure that no cross-border movement of illicit cash, liquor, drugs, freebies takes place.
While taking note of seizure of more than Rs 305 crore till date as compared to Rs 83 crore in the last assembly elections, CEC Kumar said there was a need to fix responsibility of local officers failing to control money power.
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Revdi culture in full flow in Karnataka election
Despite the Prime Minister’s caution on freebies, all political parties in the Karnataka elections have been promising all kinds of ‘revdis’ if voted to power, despite knowing fully well the cost to the exchequer
Karnataka Assembly Polls: Highlights of Congress' State Manifesto
-- Manifesto named 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities).
-- Shakti scheme will provide free travel to all women throughout state in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses
-- Congress reiterates 5 guarantees in its poll manifesto: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi & Shakti.
-- Promises: Will repeal all unjust laws and other anti-people laws passed by BJP govt within one year of coming to power
"I'm giving 6th guarantee the promises will be implemented in first cabinet meet on first day of govt formation," added Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Alert: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka
BJP's election manifesto has roadmap to make Karnataka number one state: PM Modi at a public meeting in Chitradurga
Karnataka Assembly Polls LIVE: Congress' Karnataka unit releases poll manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota'
-- Congress in its manifesto announces that its govt will provide 200 units of free electricity.
-- Rs 2,000 every month to each and every woman head of the family.
-- Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 per month to unemployed diploma holders.
-- Free travel to all women in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses.
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Congress reiterates 5 guarantees in its poll manifesto
Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi & Shakti are the five guarantees in BJP's poll manifesto.
Gruha Jyothi promises 200 units free power; Gruha Lakshmi Rs 2,000 to each woman head of family & Anna Bhagya offers 10kg food grains. Yuva Nidhi will give Rs 3,000 a month to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders.
Karnataka Assembly Polls LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his second leg of the two-day election campaign in Karnataka today
Ahead of Karnataka elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his second leg of the two-day election campaign today, May 2. He will address public meetings at Chitradurga, Hospet, and Sindhanur before participating in a roadshow at Kalaburagi this afternoon.
In addition, he will hold public meetings in Mudabidare, Ankollla, and Bali Hongala tomorrow. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been campaigning in the State, will address three public meetings and join in three mega road shows today.