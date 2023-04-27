 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Elections: With Lingayats pushing back, BJP struggles to subsume caste identities within Hindutva narrative

Anand Kochukudy
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023: Bolstered by its 2019 sweep, BJP replaced Yediyurappa with Bommai, and promoted Hindutva narratives on hijab, Tipu Sultan, etc. But the Hindutva tilt hasn’t yielded dividends and the strategy to reduce the party’s overdependence on the Lingayat community came close to backfiring

The lessons drawn from the 2019 general elections in Karnataka have set the BJP’s agenda down the line.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) contesting in an alliance in Karnataka, with the two parties running a coalition government in the state back then. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went on to trounce the coalition, winning 26 of the 28 seats, and the Congress and the JD (S) had to settle for a seat apiece.

The BJP interpreted the results as a cue for engineering defections, thus leading to the installation of a BJP government headed by BS Yediyurappa. The lessons drawn from the 2019 general elections in Karnataka have set the BJP’s agenda down the line.

The Post-BSY Planning

Yediyurappa was replaced with protégé Basavaraj Bommai in 2021 and, in a marked shift in strategy, the saffron party sought to replicate its tried-and-tested Hindutva prototype in the southern state. The prototype essentially involves pursuing an aggressive brand of the BJP’s core Hindutva ideology, in place of the social engineering it had followed until then.