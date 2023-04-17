Karnataka Elections 2023: Former CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress day after leaving BJP

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress in Bengaluru in presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, state unit chief DK Shivakumar, and party leaders Randeep Surjewala and Siddaramaiah on April 17.

"I am wholeheartedly joining Congress. I was contacted by Congress leaders, including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Surjewala and MB Patil. When they invited me, I came without any second thought," Shettar said a day after leaving the BJP.

The six-time Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA resigned from the Assembly on Sunday after his talks with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and two Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan the previous night failed.

Shettar alleged that he has been humiliated by being denied a BJP ticket and added that there was a systematic conspiracy against him in the ruling party.

(This is a developing story. Please check back later for more)