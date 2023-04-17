English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

    Karnataka Elections 2023: Former CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress day after leaving BJP

    The six-time Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA resigned from the Assembly on April 16 after his talks with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and two Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan the previous night failed.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 17, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
    Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar

    Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar

    Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress in Bengaluru in presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, state unit chief DK Shivakumar, and party leaders Randeep Surjewala and Siddaramaiah on April 17.

    "I am wholeheartedly joining Congress. I was contacted by Congress leaders, including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Surjewala and MB Patil. When they invited me, I came without any second thought," Shettar said a day after leaving the BJP.

    The six-time Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA resigned from the Assembly on Sunday after his talks with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and two Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan the previous night failed.

    Shettar alleged that he has been humiliated by being denied a BJP ticket and added that there was a systematic conspiracy against him in the ruling party.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back later for more)

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 17, 2023 09:52 am