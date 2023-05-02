 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: EC pushes for greater vigil at inter-state border to prevent entry of cash, drugs

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

The Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, held a virtual meet with top officials of Karnataka, its neighbouring states of Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well as representatives of central agencies to review the election arrangements and law and order coordination.

The Election Commission on Monday ordered enhanced vigil at 185 checkposts on Karnataka's border with six neighbouring states to prevent any unauthorised movement of inducements such as cash, liquor, freebies and drugs ahead of the May 10 assembly polls.

Chief secretaries, police chiefs and nodal police officers of Karnataka and the six neighbouring states and nodal officers of central forces and senior officials from enforcement agencies such as Coast Guard and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) attended the meeting.

The poll panel directed state teams to enhance vigilance on the state border. CEC Kumar specifically emphasised on the need for vigil at the 185 inter-state checkposts to ensure that no cross-border movement of illicit cash, liquor, drugs, freebies takes place.