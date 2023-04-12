 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress won't allow BJP to raise 'One Nation, One Milk' slogan, says Jairam Ramesh

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

Terming it a "brazen move" to control dairy cooperatives in states, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party will strongly oppose the BJP's efforts to centralize control of cooperatives by replacing farmers' control with theirs.

The Congress won't allow a time to come when the BJP can raise the slogan of 'One Nation, One Milk, the opposition party said on Wednesday while accusing the Centre of seeking 'enforced cooperation' between Amul and Karnataka Milk Federation brand Nandini.

With assembly elections just a month away in Karnataka, the Congress has trained its guns at the ruling BJP and expressed fears that Nandini, the Rs 21,000 crore brand, from the KMF could be merged with Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL). The BJP has emphatically rejected the charge.

"The Congress party will not allow the time to come when the BJP may raise the slogan of 'One Nation, One Milk'," Ramesh said in a statement.