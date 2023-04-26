 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress says it's committed to protection, progress of women, cites example of Rajasthan, Himachal, Chhattisgarh

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh cited the policies implemented by the party's governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh after coming to power there.

The Congress on Tuesday said it is committed to the protection and progress of the women of Karnataka, as it cited examples of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh to claim that it delivers on its promises.

"Our commitment to the women of Karnataka for their protection and progress: --Gruha Lakshmi:Rs 2000/month to women; Gruha Jyothi: 200 units/month free electricity; Yuva Nidhi: Rs 3000/month for unemployed graduates. Congress delivers on its promises-as we have done in RJ,CG, HP," Ramesh said in a tweet.

He said the Congress' government in Rajasthan for women implemented the Mukhyamantri Gas Cylinder Yojana, the Chiranjeevi Scheme and the right to health.