Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress says it's committed to protection, progress of women, cites example of Rajasthan, Himachal, Chhattisgarh

The Congress on Tuesday said it is committed to the protection and progress of the women of Karnataka, as it cited examples of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh to claim that it delivers on its promises.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh cited the policies implemented by the party's governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh after coming to power there.

"Our commitment to the women of Karnataka for their protection and progress: --Gruha Lakshmi:Rs 2000/month to women; Gruha Jyothi: 200 units/month free electricity; Yuva Nidhi: Rs 3000/month for unemployed graduates. Congress delivers on its promises-as we have done in RJ,CG, HP," Ramesh said in a tweet.

He said the Congress' government in Rajasthan for women implemented the Mukhyamantri Gas Cylinder Yojana, the Chiranjeevi Scheme and the right to health.

"Mukhyamantri Gas Cylinder Yojana- LPG Cylinder at Rs. 500. Chiranjeevi Scheme: Rs. 25 lakh health insurance in pvt hospitals & Rs. 10 lakh accidental insurance. Right To Health - free emergency treatment in pvt and government hospitals," he said.

He said the party's government in Chhattisgarh implemented for women 50 per cent reservation in government jobs, 50 per cent reservation for them in panchayats and increased remuneration for Anganwadi workers from Rs 6,500 to Rs 10,000 monthly.

"Himachal Pradesh Congress Govt for Women: Rs. 1500/month minimum income to women: 2.5 lakh women have been covered in the first phase," Ramesh said in his series of tweets.

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly polls will take place on May 10 and counting of votes is scheduled on May 13.