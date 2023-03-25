Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress releases first list of 124 candidates

The Congress party on March 25 announced its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka with former chief minister Siddaramaiah being fielded from his Varuna seat.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar will contest the elections from his Kanakapura assembly constituency, according to the list.

The party has fielded former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara from the Koratagere (SC) constituency. Former ministers KH Muniappa and Priyank Kharge, son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, will contest from Devanahalli and Chitapur (SC), respectively.

The party’s central election committee cleared the first list of candidates after a meeting in Delhi on March 17. The committee is chaired by Congress chief Kharge. Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

Moneycontrol News